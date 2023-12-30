iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.44

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as low as $31.80. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 90,824 shares.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
