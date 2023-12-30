iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.44

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as low as $31.80. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 90,824 shares.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 98,058.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 427,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,857,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 74,365 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

