iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Holdings Decreased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $33.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

