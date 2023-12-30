iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Custos Family Office LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 6.1% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 126,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,610 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

