iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,610 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

