iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

