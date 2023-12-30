iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VLUE stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

