iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

