iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 8.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $45,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $305.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

