iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

