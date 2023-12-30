iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,188,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWP stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

