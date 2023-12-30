iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,334. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $174.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.