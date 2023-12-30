iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $107.49. 5,159,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

