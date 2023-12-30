iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 195.1% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 118,919.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,590,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081,505 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,857,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 164,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,385,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

