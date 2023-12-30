iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the November 30th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ISPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 98.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

