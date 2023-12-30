Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Up 0.5%

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.87). Approximately 462,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 348,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.40 ($1.86).

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,442.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ithaca Energy news, insider Gilad Myerson sold 1,822,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £18,222.86 ($23,154.84). 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

