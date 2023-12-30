Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group comprises about 51.9% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned about 8.44% of Janus Henderson Group worth $360,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 767,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 706,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

