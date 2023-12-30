Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100,000 shares, an increase of 342.8% from the November 30th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,400. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 859,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

