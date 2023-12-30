Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.71

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and traded as high as $51.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 2,812 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.
Read Our Latest Report on JRONY
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.