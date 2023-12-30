Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.71

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and traded as high as $51.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 2,812 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

