JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 48,099 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,684,426.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,190.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66.

On Thursday, December 21st, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Recommended Stories

