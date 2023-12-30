JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 1,452 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $50,849.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,999,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,120,108.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $508,669.20.

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

FROG stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

