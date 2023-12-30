JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

BATS:JCPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 7,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

