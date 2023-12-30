Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

