Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) Shares Down 4%

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.29 and last traded at C$14.29. Approximately 157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.88.
Jyske Bank A/S Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.87.
Jyske Bank A/S Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.
Jyske Bank A/S Company Profile
Jyske Bank A/S provides various financial solutions in Denmark and Germany. It operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions for personal and private banking, and corporate clients; and trading and investment services, including trading in interest rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives for corporate and institutional clients.
