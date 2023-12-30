K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $118.87

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.87 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.44). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 4,350 shares.

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £50.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,031.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at K3 Business Technology Group

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,350 ($20,775.10). Insiders own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

