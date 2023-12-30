KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 6,013 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 6,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,092,731 shares in the company, valued at $51,118,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.25 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,969,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,600,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 544,744 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

