KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 41,514 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

