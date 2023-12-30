Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kamada Stock Performance

KMDA stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $274.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.54 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

