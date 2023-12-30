Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.76

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.76 and traded as high as $48.59. Kemper shares last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 321,527 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Kemper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Kemper by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Kemper by 59,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.