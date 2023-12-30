Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 76.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,988,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,308. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

