KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Fortinet by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,849,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.5 %

FTNT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

