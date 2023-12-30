KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ON by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 981,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Trading Down 3.5 %

ONON stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.