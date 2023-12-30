KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

