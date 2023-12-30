KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,791 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.46 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.92.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

