KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

