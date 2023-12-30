Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $148.11

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$148.11 and traded as high as C$149.43. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$148.62, with a volume of 90,306 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 218.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.25. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of C$145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9194956 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 28,987 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.56, for a total value of C$4,393,255.23. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.50, for a total transaction of C$4,575,000.00. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 28,987 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.56, for a total transaction of C$4,393,255.23. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,380 shares of company stock worth $13,320,769. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

