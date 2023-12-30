Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

