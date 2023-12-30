KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $581.30 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

