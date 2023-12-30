Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KNCAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 5,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that Konica Minolta will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.