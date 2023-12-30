KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Stake Increased by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the quarter. KT accounts for about 48.1% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 5.09% of KT worth $334,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KT by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of KT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. 863,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,834. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

