Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHNGY

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.