Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 572 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 631,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.