Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.56.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

