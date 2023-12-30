Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 4,184 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.12% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,363,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,206 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,908,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after acquiring an additional 175,392 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,517,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 371,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBUS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,415 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

