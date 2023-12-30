Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,317,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,619 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 127,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,326. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

