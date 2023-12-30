Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. 4,193,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

