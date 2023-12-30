Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. 946,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

