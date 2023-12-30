Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.45. 1,187,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $331.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

