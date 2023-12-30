Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of PJUL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.19. 625,101 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

