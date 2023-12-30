Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,612,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

