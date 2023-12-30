Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 18,700 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 86,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

